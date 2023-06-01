Ten Money Moves to Make in Your 20s to Achieve Financial Independence

30分 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

▸▸▸Enroll in our Stock Market Investing Course for Financial Independence and Retiring Early: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/investingforfire Enroll in our new 21 module, 4-plus hour stock market investing course with more than 30 handouts of summary notes, homework assignments, and resources. Learn how to research and select investments, how to determine your asset allocation, how to rebalance your portfolio, how to optimize your investments for tax purposes, how to automate your investments, and much more (including a 19-page Investment Plan to work on)!

▸▸▸Enroll in our FIRE Master Class: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/firemasterclass This FIRE Master Class is designed for people interested in pursuing financial independence and retiring early. In the Master Class, we explain how to live off of your investments during early retirement; how to withdraw money from your investment accounts to support your living expenses during retirement; how to calculate your FIRE number; new and creative ways that you can save money; new side hustles for making money; how to invest in the stock market and in real estate; we discuss healthcare options in retirement . . . and MORE!

▸▸▸Enroll in our How to Move to Portugal Course: A Step-By-Step Course to Relocating and Living in Portugal: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/movingtoportugal This course is designed for people interested in moving to Portugal. In the course, we explain the visa process, the documents you need to submit for your application, and the step-by-step process that we took to obtain our visas; we explain the residency permit process and how we obtained our residence permit here in Portugal; we explain the process for buying and renting a house in Portugal; we discuss healthcare, school options, and setting up NIFs, we explain taxes here in Portugal, and MORE!

Books that have helped us on our Financial Independence Journey
—–
The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing: https://amzn.to/2UjEc4j
The Intelligent Inv…

 9 total views,  9 views today

Related posts:

星遺物
副業で小金持ちになった人の特徴
高すぎる電気代！今は旧電力に避難しておくべき時期です。#shorts

関連記事:

  1. 【FIREの必要資産額】とうとう分かりました!FIREしたいなら〇千万貯めろ!!/現実的にFIREするための資産額を徹底解説!
  2. 【お金】元年収300万円事務職OLがFIREした資産運用！実は、知識0から始められる！「ゆるFIRE 億万長者になりたいわけじゃない私たちの投資生活」アラサーdeリタイア管理人ちー
  3. 【貯金が最優先の課題】2023年中に節約・貯金を始めよ/生活コストが高い人ほど人生が苦しくなる理由3選
  4. 【投資】貯金派と投資派の20年後の姿 #shorts
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Side Hustles You Can Do From Bed | Make Money From Home NOW

1時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

Our Life in Early Retirement | Financial Independence: 2020 Year in Review

2時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

10 Money Questions Every Couple Must Answer | How to Pursue Financial Independence As a Couple

3時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

コメントを残す

メールアドレスが公開されることはありません。 が付いている欄は必須項目です

You may have missed

Ten Money Moves to Make in Your 20s to Achieve Financial Independence

30分 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

Side Hustles You Can Do From Bed | Make Money From Home NOW

1時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

Our Life in Early Retirement | Financial Independence: 2020 Year in Review

2時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

10 Money Questions Every Couple Must Answer | How to Pursue Financial Independence As a Couple

3時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

Why You Need to Leave America – 5 Signs You Can’t Ignore Anymore (It’s Time to GO!)

3時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com