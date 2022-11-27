HOW TO START AN LLC FOR FREE: NEVER PAY FOR THESE THINGS

#shorts #smallbusiness #llcThis video’s topic is HOW TO START AN LLC: NEVER PAY FOR THESE THINGS.

You should not have to pay money for the operating agreement, business plan templates, EIN, business contract templates, S-corp tax filing, and banking resolution. Plus, you should get the first year of registered agent services for free.

The best formation service is Inc Authority in my opinion (price #1 factor), they might try to upcharge you (on the phone) but they have a good free offering on their site. If you are not price-sensitive, ZenBusiness and BetterLegal have a great offering.

💁🏾‍♀️ Business Formation

BetterLegal $100 Discount: https://bit.ly/3CTUOp1

ZenBusiness (w/ Discount): https://bit.ly/2ZCrrsB

LLC Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hq8VtO

***************************

💰 Free Money ($1000+)

Steady App ($1000+): https://bit.ly/3bzV9RC

Capital One Savor Card ($200 SUB): https://capital.one/3jI7Riq

Chime Checking ($100 SUB): http://bit.ly/3hCxZMx

Discover It Credit Card ($50 SUB): http://bit.ly/356mpnT

Varo Savings (3% Interest): https://bit.ly/3CuQImR

🍀 Investing

Webull w/ Free Stocks (Good For Traders): https://bit.ly/4o0501p

Robinhood w/ Free Stocks (Good For Beginners): https://bit.ly/2HXP2dV

BlockFi w/ Free Crypto (9% Interest): https://bit.ly/3un6tYM

📚 5 MUST READS Before Starting A Business

Zero to One: https://amzn.to/3vez9Um

The Lean Startup: https://amzn.to/3vgciaS

The $100 Startup: https://amzn.to/3bO0WDp

The Unemployed Millionaire: https://amzn.to/3bPtHQ5

Become Your Own Boss In 12 Months: https://amzn.to/3ww6fz5

***************************

🙋🏽‍♀️ About Me

Hello, I’m Darcy. I have worked 20+ jobs, internships, businesses, side hustles, and basically anything you can name, I have tried it or want to try it out. During this time, I realized that there was one business I had yet to work for, MY OWN. I enjoy learning new things and challenging myself. Currently, I have one failed business, a business in the works, and many more business…