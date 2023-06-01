How Millennial Investors Can Retire in Their 30s (Just Like Us) – Stock Market Investing Tips

▸▸▸Enroll in our Stock Market Investing Course for Financial Independence and Retiring Early: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/investingforfire Enroll in our new 21 module, 4-plus hour stock market investing course with more than 30 handouts of summary notes, homework assignments, and resources. Learn how to research and select investments, how to determine your asset allocation, how to rebalance your portfolio, how to optimize your investments for tax purposes, how to automate your investments, and much more (including a 19-page Investment Plan to work on)!

▸▸▸Enroll in our FIRE Master Class: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/firemasterclass This FIRE Master Class is designed for people interested in pursuing financial independence and retiring early. In the Master Class, we explain how to live off of your investments during early retirement; how to withdraw money from your investment accounts to support your living expenses during retirement; how to calculate your FIRE number; new and creative ways that you can save money; new side hustles for making money; how to invest in the stock market and in real estate; we discuss healthcare options in retirement . . . and MORE!

▸▸▸Enroll in our How to Move to Portugal Course: A Step-By-Step Course to Relocating and Living in Portugal: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/movingtoportugal This course is designed for people interested in moving to Portugal. In the course, we explain the visa process, the documents you need to submit for your application, and the step-by-step process that we took to obtain our visas; we explain the residency permit process and how we obtained our residence permit here in Portugal; we explain the process for buying and renting a house in Portugal; we discuss healthcare, school options, and setting up NIFs, we explain taxes here in Portugal, and MORE!

Books that have helped us on our Financial Independence Journey
—–
The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing: https://amzn.to/2UjEc4j
The Intelligent Investor

