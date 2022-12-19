Exposing Bad Money Advice

11時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

▸▸▸Enroll in our Stock Market Investing Course for Financial Independence and Retiring Early: https://ourrichjourney.thinkific.com/ Enroll in our new 21 module, 4-plus hour stock market investing course with more than 30 handouts of summary notes, homework assignments, and resources. Learn how to research and select investments, how to determine your asset allocation, how to rebalance your portfolio, how to optimize your investments for tax purposes, how to automate your investments, and much more (including a 19-page Investment Plan to work on)!

▸▸▸Enroll in our FIRE Master Class: https://ourrichjourney.thinkific.com/courses/FIRE-master-class This FIRE Master Class is designed for people interested in pursuing financial independence and retiring early. In the Master Class, we explain how to live off of your investments during early retirement; how to withdraw money from your investment accounts to support your living expenses during retirement; how to calculate your FIRE number; new and creative ways that you can save money; new side hustles for making money; how to invest in the stock market and in real estate; we discuss healthcare options in retirement . . . and MORE!

▸▸▸Enroll in our How to Move to Portugal Course: A Step-By-Step Course to Relocating and Living in Portugal: https://ourrichjourney.thinkific.com/courses/portugal This course is designed for people interested in moving to Portugal. In the course, we explain the visa process, the documents you need to submit for your application, and the step-by-step process that we took to obtain our visas; we explain the residency permit process and how we obtained our residence permit here in Portugal; we explain the process for buying and renting a house in Portugal; we discuss healthcare, school options, and setting up NIFs, we explain taxes here in Portugal, and MORE!

Books that have helped us on our Financial Independence Journey
—–
The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing: https://amzn.to/2UjEc4j
The In…

Related posts:

【アニメ動画/本要約】会社も役所も銀行もまともに教えてくれない「定年後ずっと困らないお金の話」【Money&YouTV】
【スマホで確定申告がさらに便利に！】源泉徴収票を写真で取り込める機能を使えるようになります！　by 女性税理士　#shorts
【絶対使え！】使うだけで節約貯金が捗る神アプリ１２選

関連記事:

  1. 【小金持ち】会社員夫婦が31歳で資産5,000万円を貯めた方法【FIRE セミリタイア 貯金 投資】
  2. 【再現性あり】普通の年収300万円OLが30代で3,000万円を貯めて「ゆるFIRE」した方法【FIRE,セミリタイア】
  3. プロFPさん作成「ライフプラン表」が無料で役に立つ！
  4. 【実例紹介】1億円貯めてFIREして来年から海外移住する「マミさん」にインタビューしてみた【FIRE セミリタイア】
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

【本当のお金持ちの入口】資産2000万円を超えると人生が一気に変わる理由

7時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

【FPがおすすめ】定年後も余裕のある生活を楽しみたいなら〇〇せよ！

23時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

【FIRE事例紹介】年収70万円野草生活から40代でセミリタイアした７つのポイントとは

24時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

コメントを残す

メールアドレスが公開されることはありません。 が付いている欄は必須項目です

You may have missed

【本当のお金持ちの入口】資産2000万円を超えると人生が一気に変わる理由

7時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

Exposing Bad Money Advice

11時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

【FPがおすすめ】定年後も余裕のある生活を楽しみたいなら〇〇せよ！

23時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

【FIRE事例紹介】年収70万円野草生活から40代でセミリタイアした７つのポイントとは

24時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

ミニーのハッピー・ヘルパー/なんでもおまかせ！

24時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com