Is your NETFLIX Worth Paying For? 🤔 ▶️ #shorts
★★ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL HERE ★★
https://www.youtube.com/thehumblepenny?sub_confirmation=1
★★ POPULAR VIDEOS ★★
5 Work-From-Home SIDE HUSTLE IDEAS That Make Money £500 p/m [UK 2021 EDITION] – https://youtu.be/rTdLWdPS3LM
9 Reasons Some People ALWAYS MAKE MONEY ONLINE (and others don’t) – https://youtu.be/X_FA1nU3dmM
9 BEST Passive Income Ideas for £1000 per month (In 2020) – https://youtu.be/qwn_Gc46ahE
5 Breakthrough Passive Income Ideas – https://youtu.be/FJUKYuo6Oyw
7 Things No One Tells You About Passive Income – https://youtu.be/6Mw0yncGj5Y
21 Passive Income Ideas For A Freedom Lifestyle – https://youtu.be/TIOBlUDtHsc
14 HIGH PAYING SIDE HUSTLES For 2020 To Start Today With Little Money – https://youtu.be/brAvEZCl0ys
How To Invest £1000 (9 Best Ways to Invest) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jRQk8Xkvxg
★★ EQUIPMENT USED ★★
Canon EOS M50 Camera – https://amzn.to/2zcz1K0
Canon 5D Mark II Camera – https://amzn.to/2xRF1XD
Canon EF 24 – 70mm F2.8L Lens – https://amzn.to/2lFwdRQ
Canon EF 50mm F1.4L Lens – https://amzn.to/2lF6Sr9
Manfrotto Tripod – https://amzn.to/2YC3Sto
Apple iMac 2019 – https://amzn.to/2lEXNyz
Rode Microphone – https://amzn.to/2lFs0O2
★★ ABOUT US ★★
MARY:
I’m married to Ken and we have two boys aged 8 and 6. I’m a Londoner, born in Hackney! 🙂
Day to day, I run the operations of The Humble Penny as a creative – doing everything from marketing to video editing. I studied Multi-media design and technology at Uni.
When I’m not creating, I love vegan food, traveling, working out and doing some outdoor fun things with my husband and kids 🙂
KEN:
I’m a husband to Mary and daddy first and foremost.
Former CFO by day with ove…
13 total views, 13 views today