How We Adjusted to Life in Portugal As Americans | Our Tips for Anyone Leaving the US for Portugal
▸▸▸Enroll in our FIRE Master Class: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/firemasterclass This FIRE Master Class is designed for people interested in pursuing financial independence and retiring early. In the Master Class, we explain how to live off of your investments during early retirement; how to withdraw money from your investment accounts to support your living expenses during retirement; how to calculate your FIRE number; new and creative ways that you can save money; new side hustles for making money; how to invest in the stock market and in real estate; we discuss healthcare options in retirement . . . and MORE!
▸▸▸Enroll in our Stock Market Investing Course for Financial Independence and Retiring Early: https://www.ourrichjourney.com/investingforfire Enroll in our new 21 module, 4-plus hour stock market investing course with more than 30 handouts of summary notes, homework assignments, and resources. Learn how to research and select investments, how to determine your asset allocation, how to rebalance your portfolio, how to optimize your investments for tax purposes, how to automate your investments, and much more (including a 19-page Investment Plan to work on)!
Books that have helped us on our Financial Independence Journey
—–
The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing: https://amzn.to/2UjEc4j
The Intelligent Inve…
25 total views, 25 views today