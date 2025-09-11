How Dave Ramsey Helped Me Start Saving Real Money in 2025

60分 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

I didn’t expect Dave Ramsey’s old-school advice to work in today’s hyper-digital world — but it did. And it helped me finally start saving real money in 2025.

In this video, I’ll break down exactly how I adapted Ramsey’s timeless money-saving tips to fit modern life. We’re talking about fighting back against sneaky subscriptions, avoiding Buy Now Pay Later traps, building a digital envelope system, and making smarter grocery choices — all using tools that exist right now.

You’ll see how I cut $540/year by canceling apps I didn’t use, used budgeting pockets to control my spending, and applied the “Ramsey mindset” to side hustles that actually helped me grow — not just grind.

These aren’t recycled tips. They’re real-life frugal hacks that helped me stay financially sane in a world where prices climb every month and spending is easier than ever.

If you’re tired of feeling behind with money, or overwhelmed by lifestyle inflation, this video is for you. These strategies helped me change my habits — and they can help you too.

