Our Rich Journey – Cost of Growing Old in America vs Portugal – Why Leaving May Be Your Only Chance of Survival: Most people plan for retirement—but not for elder care. And the truth is, growing old in the U.S. can quietly destroy a lifetime of savings. In this video, we reveal the real cost of aging in America—and compare it to what it’s like growing old in Portugal, where we’ve lived for more than five years. We break down the costs of assisted living, nursing homes, healthcare, and long-term care. We also share our own experience and why so many people are choosing to age abroad—not just for lifestyle reasons, but for financial survival. Whether you’re already retired or planning for the future, this is a video you can’t afford to miss.

