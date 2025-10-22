「お金が増える人の“使い方”には秘密がある」「お金は“止める”な。“流せば”勝手に増える」「あなたの財布が痩せる理由は、“お金の止め方”にある」

9時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

「貯金では金持ちになれない。稼ぐ人は“こう”使っている」
「貯めるな、巡らせよ。お金の正しい流し方」
「なぜ“使う人”ほど、お金持ちになっていくのか？」
「見えていない？ あなたの“お金の使い道”が未来を決めている」
「“その使い方”、10年後に笑ってますか？泣いてますか？」
お金は貯めるだけでは増えず、「巡らせる」ことで初めて力を発揮します。
使うべきは、①自分の能力への投資、②信頼関係への支出、③お金が働く仕組みづくり。
さらに、無償の奉仕や情報発信も将来の信頼資産になります。
重要なのは「お金が消えるか、価値として戻るか」を見極めること。
“貯め方”ではなく“使い方”こそが、人生を変える鍵です。
#お金を巡らせる #価値 #お金の使い方
“Don’t stop money. If you let it flow, it will increase automatically.”
“The reason your wallet is thin is because of how you stop money.”
“You can’t get rich by saving. This is how people who make money spend.”
“There is a secret to how people who increase their money use it.”
“Don’t save, circulate it. The correct way to let money flow.”
“Why do people who spend more money become richer?”
“Have you not seen it? How you spend your money determines your future.”
“Will you be laughing or crying about how you spend it 10 years from now?”
Money doesn’t increase by just saving it, but only when you let it circulate it will exert its power.
You should spend it ① by investing in your own abilities, ② by spending on trust, and ③ by creating a system that makes money work.
In addition, volunteering and disseminating information will also become future trust assets.
The important thing is to determine whether money will disappear or return as value.
The key to changing your life is not how you save, but how you spend it.
#MoneyCirculation #Value #HowToUse

Contents

Related posts:

【日本式FIRE戦略】5000万円で早期リタイアは可能か？4%ルール完全解説

【10万円以上得】知らなきゃ損！年収400万円会社員オススメ節税5選【ふるさと納税･医療費控除･セルフメディケーション税制･iDeCo･積立NISA･住宅ローン控除･確定申告】

地球一周

関連投稿:

  1. 【50代60代向け】2025年から○○万円貯金で老後勝ち組！いくら貯金があれば安心して老後が暮らせるのか？【貯金/2025年問題/年金改正】
  2. 【持ってるだけで価値があがる？！】さらなるお金を生む金のたまご 3選 #shorts #お金のこと #投資 #お金の増やし方 #お金の勉強 #shorts
  3. 【2ch有益スレ】40代50代早期退職したいなら知らないと損！FIREして分かった現実を晒してけww【ゆっくり解説】
  4. 【準富裕層になれない】5%しかいない理由とは【勝ち組の人生】
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

【サイドFIRE後の日常】1日投資ルーティン｜トレード、自炊、散歩する日々

8時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

副業をやって気づいた自分の可能性 #節約オタクふゆこ #ライフプラン #新NISA #資産形成 #資産運用 #投資知識 #マイナビ #健康経営 #Bring.

10時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

年金は何歳から受け取るのが得？　#年金 #年金受給 #老後資金 #資産形成 #50代からの暮らし#お金の知識 #金融リテラシー #ライフプラン #老後マネー

12時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

コメントを残す

メールアドレスが公開されることはありません。 が付いている欄は必須項目です

You may have missed

【サイドFIRE後の日常】1日投資ルーティン｜トレード、自炊、散歩する日々

8時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

「お金が増える人の“使い方”には秘密がある」「お金は“止める”な。“流せば”勝手に増える」「あなたの財布が痩せる理由は、“お金の止め方”にある」

9時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

副業をやって気づいた自分の可能性 #節約オタクふゆこ #ライフプラン #新NISA #資産形成 #資産運用 #投資知識 #マイナビ #健康経営 #Bring.

10時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

年金は何歳から受け取るのが得？　#年金 #年金受給 #老後資金 #資産形成 #50代からの暮らし#お金の知識 #金融リテラシー #ライフプラン #老後マネー

12時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com

『お金持ちの悩み』資産7000万円あってもセミリタイアできない理由

13時間 ago pikakichi2015@gmail.com